MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has claimed victory in battleground Wisconsin as he holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate. Barnes hasn’t conceded. The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Unofficial results show Johnson holding a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, a margin that would be just outside the margin for a recount to be sought. Barnes’ campaign had no immediate reaction to Johnson declaring victory. Johnson says “there is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”