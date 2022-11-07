The woman involved in a murder-suicide in Hartland was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner announced Monday.

The murder-suicide left six people dead, including four children. All six suffered gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found on October 21st while crews responded to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court.

Police had said Jessica McKisick’s husband, Connor McKisick, had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, investigators said Jessica also shot herself. The couple also left notes on their cellphones. The four children were identified as Natalie Kleemeier, 14, Sofina Kleemeier, 12, and two 3-year old boys.