Something cool happened in baseball last night.

That’s not allowed, so the cranky curmudgeons are out from under the bridge to fix it.

The Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter en route to a 5-0 win over the Phillies.

The World Series is now tied at 2 games a piece.

What an incredible moment in baseball history that we should all be celebrating.

Instead, we’re arguing about whether it’s a real no-hitter.

Who gives a crap?

These are the same sad sacks that complained about how Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader’s no-no wasn’t real.

Did the other team get a hit? No?

Then, it’s a no-hitter.

End of story.

Who made you the baseball police?

Baseball needs to be leaning into anything and everything that’s fun, exciting, and unique.

Until that happens consistently, the sport is going to slowly fade away, just like critics, whining under the facade of protecting the sanctity of the game.