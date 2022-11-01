It’s complicated.

The NFL’s trade deadline will come and go at 3 o’clock this afternoon, and on paper, the Packers need to make a move.

Not doing so would essentially be waving the white flag on the 2022 season.

The anticipated move would be at wide receiver, where the Packers have been decimated by trade and injury.

Brian Gutekunst neglected to properly address the position after trading Davante Adams in March.

Now’s his last chance.

Here’s the hard part: any move that he makes needs to be for now and for later.

The Packers can’t afford to mortgage future draft picks in exchange for a rental player in a season that, quite frankly, is over anyway.

Let’s say they swing for the fences and land D.J. Moore.

Best case scenario, they win 9 games and likely get bounced in the Wild Card Round.

Is that worth it if a first round pick is involved?

The answer is clearly no.

I’ll understand if fans are upset when the Packers don’t make a move today.

That being said, they shouldn’t do it if they truly believe that this season’s ship has already sailed.