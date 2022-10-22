A new season is underway for the Milwaukee Bucks. To put it bluntly, it’s championship or bust for many Bucks fans.

WTMJ’s Jason Smith caught up with several fans in the Deer District to get their predictions.

@Bucks fans are excited about the new season! @WTMJ's @thejsonsmith caught up with fans who have high hopes for the team! pic.twitter.com/AOGfq3AZpb — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) October 23, 2022

“Fans here feel like we have the things to win a championship,” Smith said. “Obviously we are going to support our Bucks no matter what, we love our Bucks no matter what. We didn’t do anything drastic, we are just waiting to get healthy.”

@Bucks fans are ready for great things this year. WTMJ's @thejsonsmith talked with fans about what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/AaN9Sohtkt — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) October 23, 2022

