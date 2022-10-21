The first domino has fallen.

Christian McCaffrey is a San Francisco 49er.

The Panthers trading their star running back to San Fran in exchange for a 2nd, a 3rd, a 4th, and a 5th round pick.

Like a shot across the bow of Green Bay’s proverbial ship, the Niners remain a serious threat to the Packers playoff hopes in 2022.

It just goes to show what the cost will be for any player of impact ahead of the deadline.

Not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 draft picks.

I could be wrong, but Brian Gutekunst just doesn’t seem like the type of guy that’s going to part with that amount of draft capital for anyone.

That doesn’t mean the Packers won’t make a trade, but think smaller.

Any player the Packers trade for absolutely must be at an affordable cost and likely won’t carry the star power that McCaffrey does for San Fran.