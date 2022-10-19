MILWAUKEE – It’s official. Milwaukee is getting a professional soccer franchise.

A new 8,000 seat stadium will be built on land located near 8th and Michigan in what will become known as the “Iron District.”

Our city was built by hardworking hands and passionate people creating something from the ground up.



— Milwaukee Pro Soccer (@MKE_ProSoccer) October 19, 2022

The stadium is expected to be finished in time for the team to take the pitch in 2025.

The USL Championship was granted USL Division II status by the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2017.

The new Milwaukee club’s name, crest and colors have yet to be determined. Those will ultimately be decided by the fans.

