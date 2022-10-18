Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach Greg Gard isn’t worried about it being too cold during the Brew City Battle at American Family Field this November.

“I assume we’ll be ok,” Gard told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “We’re just excited to be in there. I think our fans and our play will help heat the place up.”

“If we have to (wear) long-sleeve shirts we’ll do that,” Gard joked.

The men’s team will play the Stanford Cardinal inside the Brewers stadium on Nov. 11th. The women’s team will play K-State.

Tickets are still available.

Gard also had some fun talking about former player (and current ESPN Milwaukee host) Ben Brust: