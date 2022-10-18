David Stearns fell victim to the basketball fallacy.

Just in reverse.

When Steph Curry has it going from 3-point range, it feels like he’s never going to miss again.

Of course, we all know that another miss is coming at some point.

No matter how hot he is, it’s inevitable.

Things will change. The tide will turn. That’s life. That’s baseball.

Boy, have things turned for Josh Hader.

He struck out the heart of the Dodgers’ order in a near-immaculate inning over the weekend to elimate the 111-win juggernaut.

The Padres host Game 1 of the NLCS tonight.

That’s not the Hader we saw in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

We saw hits, walks, home runs, regression.

David Stearns and the Brewers thought those errors, combined with Hader’s impending free agency, made the time right to move on.

They should’ve just held on for 2 more months.

There’s no way that they couldn’t have gotten more for Hader this offseason if he had returned to THIS form in Milwaukee, which he would’ve.

It’s inevitable. The tide would’ve turned. That’s life. That’s baseball.

They might’ve just found themselves in the NLCS, too.