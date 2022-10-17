The Packers have some work to do after a 27-10 drubbing by the Jets.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws during pregame warmups at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets greets Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers while throwing a pass during the first quarter a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is hit while throwing a pass in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers gets tackled by Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets in the first quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: A Jets fan looks on during the first half of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets shake hands after the game at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)<br>GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets shake hands after the game at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

