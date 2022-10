A 2 hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan start with a question we are all wondering, has a political ad ever swayed you to vote for a candidate? Noonan thinks this has never happened and thinks we should have a cap on how much money candidates can spend on TV commercials. A blunder of a performance from the Packers, bad parenting advice, and a show-long debate, “do you use a top sheet?”. Listen in the player above, commercial free, now!