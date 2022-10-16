Both New York teams came to play, both New York teams earned wins. The Packers are now 3-3.

Breece Hall had a 34-yard touchdown run as part of his 116-yard day as New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, as Green Bay loses consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times in the loss, and was under duress all game long. 2 of those sacks came from Quinnen Williams. The Jets broke a 3-all tie by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter. Green Bay gave up 179 rushing yards and had a blocked punt, which the Jets returned for a touchdown.

Rodgers finished 26/41 for 246 yards and a touchdown. During the postgame, Rodgers said simple is better for the team: “I just think that based on how we played last few weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interest for everybody, our line, backs, receivers…simplify some things and maybe they’ll help us get back on track.” Rodgers says “I’m not gonna freak out or make any grand statements.”