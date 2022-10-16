MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired and an apartment unit was set on fire Saturday night.

Police say calls began coming in around 8:53 p.m. reporting shots fired into a building near 40th and West Florist Avenue.

Several shots were fired into four apartment units, but no people were hit, according to police.

One of the apartment units also caught fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department has ruled that incident as arson.

As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.