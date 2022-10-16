MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks will be without guard Pat Connaughton when they open the regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers later this week.

The team announced on Sunday that Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday which revealed a right calf strain.

He’s expected to miss about three weeks, according to the team.

MEDICAL UPDATE:



This comes as the Bucks get ready to open the regular season on Thursday, October 20th.

That game starts at 6:30 and can be heard on WTMJ.

Connaughton averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game with the Bucks last season.