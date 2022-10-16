MILWAUKEE – Four teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle a gunpoint and leading police on a chase across Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

It’s not clear when the car was stolen, but police say the chase started around 2:20 a.m. near 28th and Melvina.

That chase ended near 14th and Vilet. Three teenage boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, were taken into custody.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested as well.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was arrested as well.

A firearm was recovered inside the stolen vehicle, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Charges against the teens are “pending review with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office,” according to the Milwaukee Police Department.