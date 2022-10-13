WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad has lived with Type 1 Diabetes for most of his life. He was first diagnosed when he was 7 years old and has learned to live a healthy life with the auto-immune disease.

Erik is proud to be emceeing the JDRF One Walk at Greenfield Park in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 22nd. Erik and his fellow T1Ders are raising money for JDRF research. The funds will help find ways to manage, prevent, and hopefully cure Type 1 Diabetes.

If you’d like to donate to his team, click here.

On Wisconsin’s Morning News, Erik shared his personal story of living with diabetes. Click the player to here it.