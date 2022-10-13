Maybe it’s not the worst thing in the world.

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered on the final play of Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

He missed practice on Wednesday, but says he’ll be ready to roll for this weekend’s game against the Jets.

It might sound crazy, but maybe this is just what the doctor ordered.

Even if Rodgers is just slightly inhibited, maybe it’ll force the Packers to run the ball just a little bit more.

I get the mentality that LaFleur and Rodgers have checked out of some run plays because of the defensive looks, but at some point, you have to trust your talent.

You have to trust that your offensive line and your star backs can out physical and out skill the defense.

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and the Packers O-Line are good enough to do just that.

Injuries are never good things, especially when they happen to Aaron Rodgers.

But if this minor injury finally opens their eyes to run the ball, it may just be a blessing in disguise.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.