The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

East central Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 1146 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located near Whitewater, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, East Troy,

Palmyra, Como, Pell Lake, Potter Lake, Powers Lake, Burlington,

Richmond, Springfield, La Grange, Eagle, Honey Creek, Abells

Corners, Tibbets and Millard.

People attending Wambold Dam Construction should seek safe shelter

immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.