Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes the media is out to get him.

Favre is denying involvement in a scheme that diverted funds from Mississippi welfare recipients toward a new volleyball facility at Southern Mississippi University – his alma mater.

Text messages clearly show that Favre pressed state officials for money.

Text messages with Nancy New, a woman who ran the nonprofit that misappropriated welfare money, clearly indicate Favre knew where the money was coming from.

New has pleaded guilty of fraud.

Favre is pleading ignorance.

As a player, Favre’s aw-shucks-country-boy-blue-jeans-and-a-t-shirt approach to life endeared himself to fans. He opened himself up. He admitted his flaws. He was one of the guys.

It’s all BS.

Favre is smart as a whip and has worked to leverage his celebrity for personal gain…even at the expense of the poor. Just over a year ago, Favre was ordered to repay nearly $1 million dollars he received – from state welfare money – for speeches he never gave.

At the expense of taxpayers and the poor, Favre lined his pocket for work he never did.

If there’s anyone who should know the damage caused by text messages, it’s the ‘ol gunslinger himself.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.