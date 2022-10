GLENDALE, Wis. – A new Chic-fil-A opening in Glendale Friday but think again if you want to dine in or stroll to a walk-up window. This location is drive-thru only.

Sitting at 5201 N. Port Washington Rd., the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Of course sticking with tradition, they’ll be closed on Sundays.

Aside from the usual drive-thru intercoms, don’t forget you can place orders on the Chic-fil-A app