MILWAUKEE – There’s a new way to report less serious crime in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Police Department launching their new “Police to Citizen” website where civilians can go to report not-as-serious crimes. Police hope this alternative with help with the ongoing labor shortage as they anticipate the crimes reported on the website won’t require an officer to come in person.
Criteria:
- Had to have occurred in the City of Milwaukee
- Person reporting must be 18 or older
- Valid email address needed
What can be reported on the site:
- Theft less than $2,500
- Vandalism/Property Damage less than $2,500
- Lost Property
What can’t be reported on the site:
- Violent crime or sex-related offenses (Battery, Robbery, Kidnapping, Sexual
- Assault, Domestic Violence, Arson etc.)
- A crime with viable suspect information
- Vehicle Theft
- Burglary
- Identity Theft
- Any offense involving a firearm (to include lost/stolen firearms)
You’ll still have dial the old-fashioned 9-1-1 to report any of these crimes.