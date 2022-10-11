MILWAUKEE – There’s a new way to report less serious crime in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department launching their new “Police to Citizen” website where civilians can go to report not-as-serious crimes. Police hope this alternative with help with the ongoing labor shortage as they anticipate the crimes reported on the website won’t require an officer to come in person.

Criteria:

Had to have occurred in the City of Milwaukee

Person reporting must be 18 or older

Valid email address needed

What can be reported on the site:

Theft less than $2,500

Vandalism/Property Damage less than $2,500

Lost Property

What can’t be reported on the site:

Violent crime or sex-related offenses (Battery, Robbery, Kidnapping, Sexual

Assault, Domestic Violence, Arson etc.)

A crime with viable suspect information

Vehicle Theft

Burglary

Identity Theft

Any offense involving a firearm (to include lost/stolen firearms)

You’ll still have dial the old-fashioned 9-1-1 to report any of these crimes.