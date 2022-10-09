LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A fan of the Green Bay Packers holds a hat, with a cheese grater on, on the outside of the stadium prior to kick off of the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LONDON – Packers fans are taking over London ahead of the team’s game being played there against the New York Giants on Sunday.
WTMJ has live coverage from London starting at 5:00 a.m. Sunday leading up to kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
We are LIVE for Green Bay GameDay from London 🇬🇧 til 8:30!@gmatzek, @GaryEllerson, and @jasonjwilde are getting you ready for kickoff on @620wtmj, @ESPNMilwaukee, @ESPNMadison!#GoPackGo— Tundra Trio Radio Network (@TundraTrioRadio) October 9, 2022
The sun is peeking over the SE corner of Tottenham Stadium in London. Gorgeous day for football. #Packers #Giants pic.twitter.com/V7T6ll34yR— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) October 9, 2022
