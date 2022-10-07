WAUKESHA – Darrell Brooks is facing more than 70 felony charges related to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

He’s accused of driving an SUV through the parade route, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.

Brooks is representing himself at the trial, which began with jury selection on Monday.

On Friday, the state continued presenting its case against Brooks by calling two witnesses to the stand.

Judge Jennifer Dorow ended up calling a brief recess around 10:50 a.m. before the state could resume presenting its case to the jury.

You can watch live video of the trial below courtesy of Court TV and our partners at TMJ4 News.