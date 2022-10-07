Anyone but the Cardinals or Padres.

That’s who you should be rooting for in the MLB Playoffs.

For the first time in 5 years, the postseason begins today without the Brewers in the mix.

An expanded Wild Card field will lead into the divisional series for the first time.

We’ll proceed as normal from there until a World Series champion is crowned.

Two outcomes would be particularly insufferable.

Let’s start with the Cardinals.

Never root for the Cardinals. I feel like that goes without saying.

It’s a tremendous organization with great players and baseball fans, but man, are we as a city tired of seeing them succeed.

Another World Series trophy in St. Louis would make this difficult season in Milwaukee even harder.

San Diego winning, though, might be even harder to stomach.

Can you imagine Josh Hader launching his glove into the air after striking out the final batter to win the World Series?

The thought is almost too much to bear.

Even the Yankees winning ring #28 would be easier to swallow.

Anyone but the Cardinals or Phillies.

