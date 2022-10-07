Milwaukee – We’re just a month away from Decision 2022 in Wisconsin, and it was surprising to some that in the race for U.S. Senate there would be just two debates between Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.
What was not as surprising was that when it comes to the issues, the two are about as far apart as was expected.
WTMJ’s Jason Smith was at the debate Thursday night, and captured several key moments of the action:
Among the many topics covered by the panel, Barnes and Johnson seemed the most separated on the topics of abortion, gun control, and the Biden administration’s planned student loan forgiveness proposal.
After the debate, a campaign spokesperson for Johnson said “Voters in Wisconsin really got to see first-hand just how extreme and out of touch Mandela Barnes’s positions are.”
Next up for the two candidates is another debate set to take place at Marquette University October 13th at 6pm.