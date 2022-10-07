Milwaukee – We’re just a month away from Decision 2022 in Wisconsin, and it was surprising to some that in the race for U.S. Senate there would be just two debates between Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

What was not as surprising was that when it comes to the issues, the two are about as far apart as was expected.

WTMJ’s Jason Smith was at the debate Thursday night, and captured several key moments of the action:

First topic discussed: Weed legalization

•Johnson says it should be a state-by-state decision. Says it’s legalization is causing harm.

•Barnes says he supports the full legalization. Points to neighboring states who have already legalized it. (Illinois, Michigan, etc.) — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

Among the many topics covered by the panel, Barnes and Johnson seemed the most separated on the topics of abortion, gun control, and the Biden administration’s planned student loan forgiveness proposal.

Johnson says Wisconsin doesn’t need any more gun laws. Says the state needs to enforce the gun laws already on the books. #wbadebate pic.twitter.com/vFHXQsGKeE — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

Barnes says background checks before buying guns need to be enforced in order to “keep the state safe.” pic.twitter.com/cNdaDUq32v — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

Johnson calls Biden’s student loan forgiveness act “grotesquely unfair for people have graduated college and for people haven’t been yet.” pic.twitter.com/r93ll9uW2U — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

Barnes says Biden’s student loan forgiveness act is “absolutely fair.” pic.twitter.com/BD0CiM1sbZ — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

After the debate, a campaign spokesperson for Johnson said “Voters in Wisconsin really got to see first-hand just how extreme and out of touch Mandela Barnes’s positions are.”

Ron Johnson campaign spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/xSk01joraA — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

Next up for the two candidates is another debate set to take place at Marquette University October 13th at 6pm.