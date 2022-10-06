The New York Mets have tried on multiple occasions to lure David Stearns away from Milwaukee.

His contract had an opt-out this year had the Brewers won the National League pennant.

That obviously didn’t happen, and Stearns says he expects to be back in Milwaukee in 2023.

When asked on Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ if fans should anticipate changes of scenery for he and manager Craig Counsell this offseason, Stearns replied, “I probably wouldn’t expect it.”

Stearns also addressed the trade of All-Star closer Josh Hader.

Would he like a do-over?

“It had an impact on our team. There’s no question about it. Probably a larger impact than I was anticipating when we made the trade. I should’ve done a better job to help us get through that.”

The Brewers finish the season at 86-76.

They’re now off until February, when spring training begins.

The MLB Playoffs begin on Friday.