MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients.

Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate.

Michels talked with Wagner about a range of topics just weeks from the 2022 election. He’s seeking to oust incumbent democratic Governor Tony Evers.

