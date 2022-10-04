MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Her two-year-old grandson sustained life-threatening injuries. As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, police said the boy was still in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the incident. He sustained serious injuries as well.

Police say this happened when shots were fired from a vehicle. No suspects were arrested.