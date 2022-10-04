MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee Police Officer was seriously injured Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle while chasing a suspect in a different crash on foot.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said he believed the incident was intentional.

“We believe that that [second] vehicle was involved with the suspect that we were pursuing for the narcotics and firearm investigation, and from what we can tell at this time, it looked very intentional,” Norman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The crash happened near 40th and Villard. Police said they were chasing a suspect wanted in connection with a narcotics investigation when that suspect’s vehicle hit a different vehicle.

The person who was driving that suspect vehicle got out and fled on foot. When an officer gave chase on foot, a different vehicle came in and hit the officer, leaving him with serious injuries.

“At the time, a detective involved in the foot pursuit, discharged his firearm at the second suspect’s vehicle,” Chief Norman said.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, police weren’t sure if the suspect or their vehicle had been hit by the gunfire.

The officer who was hit was described as a 29-year-old man with 10 years of service. Chief Norman said the officer sustained “serious” injuries but was expected to survive.