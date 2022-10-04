Lake Country School is named the best public middle school in Milwaukee for the 2nd year in a row, according to Niche.com.
The website compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Milwaukee area for next year:
- Lake Country School in Hartland, WI
- Lake Shore Middle School in Mequon, WI
- Bayside Middle School in Bayside, WI
- Pilgrim Park Middle School in Brookfield, WI
- Steffen Middle School in Mequon, WI
- Wisconsin Hills Middle School in Brookfield, WI
- Swallow Elementary School in Hartland, WI
- North Lake Elementary School in North Lake, WI
- Whitefish Bay Middle School in Whitefish Bay, WI
- Kromrey Middle School in Middleton, WI
You can view the rest of the list in order here.