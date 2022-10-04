The dream is over.

For the first time in 5 years, the Brewers will not play in the postseason.

After the hottest 50-game start in team history, the Brewers stumbled in the second half, particularly after the trade of All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.

Was that the moment that the season turned for the worse?

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledges that the question is fair.

“We had a bad month of August, there’s no question about it,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Whether that’s related to the trade, that’s a story we’re going to tell. In my mind, it a little bit becomes an excuse. The trade was made, and we didn’t play well. It happened. It’s hard to run from it, but I don’t think it’s directly related. We didn’t play well after the trade, so it’s going to be talked about, and it’s fair. It’s just that there’s a lot of other things that go into winning a baseball game other than just one inning of someone pitching.”

Just 2 games left now for the Brewers.

Tuesday at 6:40p.

Wednesday at 3:10p.

Both against Arizona, Both on 620 WTMJ.