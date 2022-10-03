If you were surprised, you just weren’t watching that closely.

Paul Chryst has been fired.

Wisconsin parting ways with its head football coach on Sunday in the wake of yet another embarrassing home loss to Illinois.

Chryst is the sacrificial lamb, but the problems in Madison run far deeper than just the head coach.

It’s time for an entire philosophy change in Madison.

It’s not 1990 anymore.

Ground and pound by recruiting offensive linemen and running backs isn’t a winning strategy in the modern era of college football.

Nor is it a system that top recruits want to play in.

If I’m a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, my ultimate goal is to play in the NFL.

Wisconsin’s offensive system isn’t getting me there if I’m a quarterback or wide receiver.

You need top players at those positions to be competitive.

It’s that simple.

Yet the leadership in Madison is stuck in this antiquated mindset because “that’s Wisconsin football.”

Well, guess what? Wisconsin football stinks right now.

It’s deeper than Chryst.

The game has passed Wisconsin by.

Philosophical change is in order.

Now’s the time to do it.

If it doesn’t happen, we’re going to continue to see the same results.

