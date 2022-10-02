MADISON – Following a 34-10 loss against Illinois, the University of Wisconsin has relieved Paul Chryst of his head coaching duties, according to reports.

Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first with the news on Twitter.

Just got a text: Jim Leonhard is #Badgers interim HC. Paul Chryst out. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 2, 2022

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will assume head coaching duties going forward.

Chryst finishes his tenure at Wisconsin with a 67-26 overall record.

An official statement and press conference from the university are expected later this evening.

We’ll have more on this story as details become available.