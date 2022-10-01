Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing 4-3 to the Miami Marlins.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami ahead in the ninth.

Milwaukee fell a game behind the Phillies for the third NL wild-card berth.

Philadelphia split a doubleheader with Washington.

The Phillies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

Richard Bleier pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season