The Miami Dolphins are in hot water this morning, as they should be.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday Night’s loss to the Bengals in an ambulance after sustaining one of the more harrowing concussions you’ll ever see.

He shouldn’t have been out there in the first place.

Just last Sunday, 4 days before this game was played, Tua was evaluated for a concussion in the 2nd quarter of an eventual win over the Bills.

As he stood up after that hit, his legs wobbled, and he fell back to the turf.

The Dolphins initially reported it as a head injury, then changed their tune, saying it was Tua’s lower back.

Tagovailoa apparently passed a concussion test and was allowed to return to the game, but the optics were horrible.

So bad, that the NFL is still investigating that incident.

The optics are even worse now.

No punishment is too severe for the Dolphins’ organizational leadership, who clearly prioritized winning over a player’s health.

It’s not an exaggeration to say last night’s hit could’ve killed Tua.

The last five days are a massive step back for the league’s crusade against concussions.

The Dolphins and the league need to be held accountable for such egregious disregard for player safety.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.