The massive hurricane Ian makes landfall as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph, just after 3 p.m. ET Wednesday near the island of Cayo Costa, off the coast of Fort Myers. And now the cleanup begins.

GULF OF MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 28: In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 13:26 UTC, Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida on September 28, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at the Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. By early afternoon his team observed gusts in excess of fifty miles per hour. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: People fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make it’s closest pass to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday with the current track putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline as it parallels the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Shelves in the bread aisle stand nearly empty as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: A sign outside of a gas station reads, “we have water and gas” as residents prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FOUR CORNERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Heavy traffic moves slowly on I-4 East as residents evacuate the Gulf Coast of Florida in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Four Corners, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Patrons exit a convenience store while collecting last minute supplies in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall later today on the Gulf Coast of the state. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Sisters Angel Disbrow (R) and Selena Disbrow walk along the shore of a receded Tampa Bay as water was pulled out from the bay in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall later today on the Gulf Coast of the state. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Technicians monitor Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters, on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Hurricane Ian, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is approaching Category 5 status as it heads toward Florida’s southwest coast. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: A downed tree blocks the sidewalk after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 29: Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)