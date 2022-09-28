GREENFIELD – A woman was taken into custody following a shooting outside of a Meijer store in Greenfield on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene told WTMJ they heard some sort of altercation prior to shots being fired.

A police officer at the scene confirmed those details, adding that the altercation was between a man who was driving and a different man who was walking in front of the vehicle.

The officer said the two men began arguing and that at some point the argument turned physical. After that happened, a woman who was traveling with the man in the car got out, pulled a gun and shot the man who had been walking.

All three people involved remained on scene. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment and the woman was taken into police custody.

So far, no further details have been made available.

The store was open as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday and the vehicle had been removed from the scene.

BREAKING: Shots fired at Meijer in Greenfield. Police have the front of the store blocked off and customers who were inside at the time are slowly being allowed to leave. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/RCz2ZF68xk — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) September 28, 2022

The vehicle is now being loaded onto a flatbed. This entrance to the Meijer remains closed but the other end is open, as is the rest of the store. https://t.co/x9Ybgq6P1m pic.twitter.com/6QBENWPdxY — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) September 28, 2022