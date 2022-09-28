6 and 1.

That’s where the Packers should expect to be a month from now.

After all of the quarterback drama…

All of the change at wide receiver…

All of the turnover, literally and figuratively, on special teams…

All of the returning talent on defense…

All of the criticism, including from yours truly, after Week 1…

the Packers should expect to be and will likely be 6 and 1 after 7 games.

There next 4 couldn’t set up more favorably.

Home against a Patriots team without Mac Jones.

London against a rebuilding Giants squad.

Home against the hapless Jets.

And a trip to visit the even more hapless Commanders.

W, W, W, W.

That’d set up a massive Sunday Night Showdown in Buffalo against the Super Bowl favorite Bills.

At that point, we’ll find out who’s who and what’s what.

