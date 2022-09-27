BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday.

Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a Citgo on Main St. in Clintonville, according to NBC26.

The sheriff’s office says while there isn’t any new information to divulge, police believe Genereau has fled the woods due to the state’s recent bout of bad weather. They suspect he may have hopped into a car with passing driver.