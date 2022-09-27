They did it. They finally did it!

The NFL is punting on the Pro Bowl. A much-maligned exhibition since 1951, the Pro Bowl grew increasingly painful to watch and there was no way to fix it.

The players are far more interested with being named to the Pro Bowl then they are in playing in the Pro Bowl…and understandably so.

In lieu of a traditional 11 on 11 game, the NFL will instead conduct a week-long skills competition and flag football contest.

Wait…a what?

A flag football contest.

For as terrible as the Pro Bowl is, or was, it still did well in the ratings, so why the change?

The NFL knows that flag football is growing exponentially.

The NFL knows that flag football is the only way football of any kid becomes an Olympic sport.

The NFL doesn’t do anything by accident. They see the future and they want a piece.