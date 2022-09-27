The Milwaukee Brewers have to win 9 in a row.

That’s the mindset heading into the homestretch.

The time for wiggle room and error is over.

No more, “Let’s win 7 and hope for some help.”

No more scoreboard watching and praying that the Phillies and Padres stumble.

Win some damn baseball games.

You’ve got 9 games to make up 2 and a half.

It’s not impossible, but there is no room for error.

Every game from here on out is Game 7.

Craig Counsell and the Brewers need to treat them that way.

Empty the tank every night.

Worry about tomorrow, tomorrow, knowing that tomorrow might not exist.

