MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks hold their media day a day earlier than most teams because they’re heading off to Aba Dhabi as they prepare to face the Hawks on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 during the preseason.

A short recap of @Bucks NBA Media Day! Part 1. pic.twitter.com/TM0xLafCIs — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 27, 2022

In the NBA world, ranking the best players to ever play the game has always been one of the hottest topics; subjective yet controversial. Especially when the reponse is coming a current NBA player. So I asked Bucks players to give me their top 3 players of all time. And not their favorite players growing up, I want know who they truly feel is the cream of the crop.

I asked @Bucks players to tell me their top 3 NBA players ever, but in order! pic.twitter.com/bShTnNbPUK — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 26, 2022

Interviews begin after the team finished taking photos. Giannis strolls in holding one of his children before handing him off to a Bucks worker to hold until the presser ended.

Giannis, accompanied by his children, makes his grand entrance into the interview room at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/Fo2KIBockY — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 25, 2022

Even though ESPN ranked him as the best player in the world, Giannis feels he doesn’t deserve that title “because he didn’t win it.” According to him, Steph Curry is the current best player because he was the “last man standing.”

Giannis says he doesn’t believe he’s the best player in the NBA. He says “last man standing” is the best. Points to Steph Curry as the league’s best player. pic.twitter.com/Fd4gy30VBn — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 25, 2022

Reporters and media members weren’t the only people in the interview room asking questions. Serge Ibaka popped in with a question of his own for the former Finals MVP.

Many feel the Bucks were poised to win the NBA championship last year had the team’s second best player Khris Middleton not went down with injury. Well we’ll still have to wait a bit before we see Money Middleton back on the court.

Bucks’ @Khris22m says he won’t be ready for the start of the season but hopefully shortly after it begins. pic.twitter.com/msTl2pCaHl — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 25, 2022

The Bucks preseason kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.