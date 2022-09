The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Walworth, and Jefferson Counties until 6:45pm.

All other warnings have allowed to expire at this time.

The system is moving at 50 miles an hour with 60 miles an hour wind gusts and nickel size hail. TMJ4’s Kristen Kirchhaine says this system is capable of taking down trees and other structures and advised to stay inside.

Stay tuned to WTMJ for updates as these systems progress