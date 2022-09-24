The return of the Packers left tackle is set for as early as Sunday.

Packers All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari appears to be ready to make his season debut against Tampa Bay Sunday, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The return comes 20 months after Bakhtiari tore the ACL in his left knee.

Three surgeries later, Bakhtiari has the possibility to play Sunday in Florida.

Packers’ OT David Bakhtiari, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his lingering knee issues, is expected to make his 2022 regular-season debut vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Several of his teammates were photographed wearing Bakhtiari T-shirts as they boarded the team charter for Tampa, Florida.

After 2 surgeries, Bakhtiari attempted a return in last year’s regular-season finale at Detroit, but played just 27 plays against the Lions, but didn’t play in the playoffs.

He then had a third surgery this past offseason and has been inactive until this week. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday after he made it through practices on Thursday and Friday.

The news comes as the Packers have placed receiver Sammy Watkins on Injured Reserve.

Packers place WR Sammy Watkins on IR. pic.twitter.com/o5ox88LnBL — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2022

