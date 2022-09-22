RUBICON – Nearly 6,000 gallons of milk were spilled across a Dodge County highway after a truck hauling the beverage collided with a FedEx truck on Thursday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of county highways P and N.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in nearby Hartford for treatment of injuries received in the incident.

County Highway P remained closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office