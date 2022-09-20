MILWAUKEE – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly robbing and firing shots at a Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Monday.

Police say they were called near Reservoir and Buffum in response a robbery. The victim telling police he was robbed at gunpoint and had his vehicle shot at by a group of boys. According to police, the group committed another crime near Jackson and Pleasant just minutes after the incident. No one was injured in either occurrence.

The suspects fled in a vehicle without stealing anything.

Only one boy in connection to the incidents has been arrested so far.