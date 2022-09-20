Monday night was a golden opportunity wasted for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With both the Padres and the Phillies sitting idle, the Brewers had a chance to make up ground in the Wild Card race.

Even better, Corbin Burnes was on the hill.

Instead of taking advantage, they ran into a near perfect pitcher.

Mets star Max Scherzer held the Brewers lineup without a baserunner until the 7th inning.

By that point, the game was well out of hand.

The Brewers could’ve been a game and a half back this morning.

Instead, they’re 2 and a half back with just 15 games to play.

Slowly but surely, they’re running out of time.

Max Scherzer was near perfect on Monday night.

So, too, must the Brewers be down the home stretch.

