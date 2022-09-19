WAUKESHA – The woman accused of abusing a child at The Lawrence School in Waukesha is asking for a public attorney to be provided for her.

50-year-old Heather Miller is facing two felony charges related to the alleged abuse. One count of Child Abuse Intentionally Causing Harm and one count of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

During a court appearance on Monday, Miller told a judge that she could not afford to pay for an attorney on her own now that she has been barred from being near any children but her own.

Miller also told the court on Monday that her mother paid her $6,000 bond.

She’s due back in court on Tuesday, September 27th for a hearing.

Meanwhile, The Lawrence School had its license revoked on Friday.