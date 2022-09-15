It’s a Thursday edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras that begins with revisiting one of the simplest of all the Drivers Ed lessons that you learned — the art of the right-of-way at a 4-way stop.

Then, news late today indicates that a stretch of Brady Street may eventually be shut down to vehicular traffic following a pedestrian struck and killed by a car.

What’s your initial reaction to this possible proposal?

Scott also reveals the 12 finalists for the 2022 class of the National Toy Hall of Fame and takes a walk down memory lane with some of the most favorite toys of your youth!

He caps off the show with a “Great Scott!” segment featuring the potential for a historic television audience watching the Queen’s funeral and the debut of a brand new theme song for your NFL viewing.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!