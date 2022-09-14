WAUKESHA – Students were removed from The Lawrence School on Wednesday and reunified with their parents as police officers served a search warrant at the property.

The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement that reunification was taking longer than expected, but a parallel criminal investigation was also ongoing.

The Waukesha School District said in a statement to our partners at TMJ4 News that it was alerted to the search warrant being served around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly thereafter, police vehicles could be seen blocking nearby roads as school staff worked to reunite kids with their parents.

The Lawrence School is a “locally owned and state licensed child care center in Waukesha,” according to the school’s website. It serves as a child care center for kids as young as six months old.

The school is also a “collaboration site” with the Waukesha School District where 4K classes are taught during the school year.

The district said on Wednesday that The Lawrence School would be closed “for the foreseeable future.”

The Waukesha Police Department says that information about “arrests and criminal referrals” will be released at a later date.